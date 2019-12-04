Nike Sent Travis Scott’s ‘Cactus Jack’ Air Force 1 Collaboration to Lucky Fans

Travis Scott arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

With the season of giving officially upon us, Travis Scott and Nike gifted some fans the recently released Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cactus Jack.”

Gifts of the limited shoe included the message: “We see your dedication to Travis Scott. Travis sees it, too. We noticed you missed out on the Air Force 1 ‘Cactus Jack’ and would like to change that with his help. Congratulations!”

The note also encouraged recipients to take a picture of their new kicks and post it on Twitter, including tagging Scott and the hashtag “#AllFor1.”

The “Cactus Jack” AF1 Low incorporates patchwork elements seen with a multitude of fabrics and colors throughout different portions of the upper. The shoe itself pays homage to his youth spent in Missouri City, Texas, the community that helped him develop hustle. Pairs are currently reselling on StockX for an average asking price of $600.

Nike Air Force 1 x Cactus Jack. CREDIT: Nike

CACTUS JACK COURT COMING SOON !!

FROM ME AND @NIKE FOR THE KIDS AND

THE CITY !!! ALL FOR HOUSTON #ALLFOR1 pic.twitter.com/1PA7HhgFZ5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 3, 2019

