Travis Scott Reveals New Air Jordan Collab in Monaco With Kylie Jenner

With Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 “Cactus Jack” collaboration rumored to release next month, the ap star added to the hype by showing off a never-before-seen colorway of the collaborative sneaker.
Shared by the fan account @laflamewxrld on Instagram last week, Scott is seen wearing an exclusive yellow colorway of his Jordan 6 shoe while taking photos with fans alongside his partner, Kylie Jenner, who had on a matching minidress for their dinner in Monaco. This version boasts a mustard-colored suede upper that’s contrasted by red “Nike Air” branding on the heel. Scott puts his own spin on the model with a small pouch on the side of the ankle collars. While an official look is currently unavailable, a mock-up photo created by Instagram user @houseofheat gives fans a better idea of how the shoes look.
As of now, the latest yellow colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 collab will presumably remain exclusive to the friends and family of Scott, but the olive colorway of the sneaker is expected to launch on Sept. 14 for $250.
In related news, Scott may have also teased a new Nike Air Force 1 collaboration on his personal Instagram.
Check out the video below on how to clean your kicks.
Want more?
Does Travis Scott Have a Nike Air Force 1 Collab on Tap?
Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer Is Rumored to be Released Next Month
New Sacai x Nike LDWaffle and Blazer Sneakers Are Set to Launch Next Month