Travis Scott Reveals New Air Jordan Collab in Monaco With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott arrives for the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 July 2019. The movie opens in the US on 26 July 2019. Premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019

With Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 “Cactus Jack” collaboration rumored to release next month, the ap star added to the hype by showing off a never-before-seen colorway of the collaborative sneaker.

Shared by the fan account @laflamewxrld on Instagram last week, Scott is seen wearing an exclusive yellow colorway of his Jordan 6 shoe while taking photos with fans alongside his partner, Kylie Jenner, who had on a matching minidress for their dinner in Monaco. This version boasts a mustard-colored suede upper that’s contrasted by red “Nike Air” branding on the heel. Scott puts his own spin on the model with a small pouch on the side of the ankle collars. While an official look is currently unavailable, a mock-up photo created by Instagram user @houseofheat gives fans a better idea of how the shoes look.

As of now, the latest yellow colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 collab will presumably remain exclusive to the friends and family of Scott, but the olive colorway of the sneaker is expected to launch on Sept. 14 for $250.

In related news, Scott may have also teased a new Nike Air Force 1 collaboration on his personal Instagram.

