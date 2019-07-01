Take a Closer Look at Travis Scott’s Upcoming Air Jordan 6 Collaboration

Travis Scott performing at Leeds Festival in the U.K. last August.

When Travis Scott hit the stage for the NFL Super Bowl LIII halftime show last February, sneaker fans were quick to spot that the rap star was rocking an unreleased pair of Air Jordan 6s that has long rumored to be a collaboration that’s expected to release sometime this year.

As 2019 reaches its half-way mark, a better look at Scott’s forthcoming Jordan sneaker has surfaced thanks to @hanzuying on Instagram. Similar to the on-foot look provided by Scott, the sneaker opts for a premium olive suede upper, which features a unique pocket detail on the lateral sides of the ankle collars. Adding a touch of color are red accents found on the tongue and on the heel’s “Nike Air” and “Cactus Jack” branding and pull tab. Capping off the look is a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

According to @hanzuying, Scott’s latest Air Jordan 6 collab is expected to arrive at select Jordan Brand retailers during summer for $250. In related news, the unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low that’s rumored to launch in September has made its way onto Flight Club.

