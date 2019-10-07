Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 Collab Might Have Matching Apparel on the Way

Joran Brand and Travis Scott may have more than just their highly-anticipated Air Jordan 6 sneaker collaboration releasing this weekend.

Thanks to a series of images shared by leaker py_rates on Instagram, an apparel collection is also expected to be on the way. Included in the capsule are two different T-shirt styles: one in black that features a graphic of both Michael Jordan and Scott printed on the front; the other with washed suede in a tonal medium olive colorway. Also included is a pair of shorts that also done in medium olive suede material and embroidered with tiny cacti details throughout. According to the leaker, the retail prices will be $45, $75 and $100, respectively. Check out an early look below.

This isn’t the first time that Scott delivered an apparel collection with Jordan Brand. In May, Scott’s coveted Air Jordan 1 High collab released. The latest Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro is currently scheduled to release this Saturday in limited quantities at select Jordan Brand retailers for $250.

