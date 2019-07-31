Travis Scott’s Next Air Jordan Collaboration Gets a Rumored Release Date

Although Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration has come and gone, a rumored release date for his next Air Jordan sneaker is being discussed on social media.

According to @soleheatonfeet on Twitter, Scott’s upcoming Air Jordan 6 collab is expected to release on Sept. 14, which is in line with initial reports suggesting that the shoes will arrive this summer.

The rap star debuted his Air Jordan 6 during his halftime performance at Superbowl 53 in Atlanta. The shoe is executed in an all-olive green suede upper that’s contrasted by black, gray and infrared accents on the tongue, heel tab, and midsole. Unlike prior Air Jordan 6 releases, this pair features a pouch on the side of the ankle collars. Below, check out a detailed look at the collaborative shoe courtesy of Instagram user @hanzuying.

While the release information has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand, rumors have the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 priced at $250.

