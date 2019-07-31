Travis Scott’s Next Air Jordan Collaboration Gets a Rumored Release Date

Although Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration has come and gone, a rumored release date for his next Air Jordan sneaker is being discussed on social media.
According to @soleheatonfeet on Twitter, Scott’s upcoming Air Jordan 6 collab is expected to release on Sept. 14, which is in line with initial reports suggesting that the shoes will arrive this summer.
The rap star debuted his Air Jordan 6 during his halftime performance at Superbowl 53 in Atlanta. The shoe is executed in an all-olive green suede upper that’s contrasted by black, gray and infrared accents on the tongue, heel tab, and midsole. Unlike prior Air Jordan 6 releases, this pair features a pouch on the side of the ankle collars. Below, check out a detailed look at the collaborative shoe courtesy of Instagram user @hanzuying.
View this post on Instagram
Detailed look at the Travis Scott X Air Jordan 6 Style Code: CN1084-200 Release Date: Summer 2019 Price:$250 Cop or Drop? . . . . . #travis #travisscott #airjordan6 #travisscottjordan1 #airjordans #airjordan1 #airjordan #fashion #streetstyle #newyork #jordan #jordan1club #sbdunks #nike #nikeshoes #nikesb #sneakers #sneakerhead #sneakernews #hanzuying #sneakerdaily #sneakerfiles #sneakersaddict #sneakercollection #kicks #kicksonfire
While the release information has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand, rumors have the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 priced at $250.
Check out the celebrity highlights from the FNAAs below.
Want more?
Kobe Bryant’s Next Signature Sneaker Might Come With Innovative, New Nike Tech
How to Get the Sold-Out ‘MCA’ Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low After Its Release
Is Another Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90s Collection Releasing Soon?