Here’s What Travis Scott’s Newest Air Jordan Collaboration Will Look Like

Rap star Travis Scott appears to always be on top of his game when it comes to his sneaker collaborations with Jordan Brand, which all kicked off last year with the release of his highly-anticipated “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 4 . And there are plenty more collaborative projects rumored to drop this year, including one that may be arriving sooner than you think.

Scott’s latest pairing with the Jumpman is expected to be centered around the newest Air Jordan 33 silhouette after official images surfaced. Living up to Scott’s signature “Cactus Jack” moniker, the kicks will don earthy tones with an olive hue throughout the upper contrasted by a brown heel counter.

The lateral side of the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 “Cactus Jack.” CREDIT: Nike

The Jordan 33 Nike’s FastFit lacing technology provides the wearer complete lockdown, which is fastened by pulling the forefoot strap that activates cables throughout the sneakers. The branding includes a emblazoned with Scott’s “Cactus Jack” logo, and the classic Nike Air symbol is on the heel.

The medial side of the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 “Cactus Jack.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 “Cactus Jack.” CREDIT: Nike

It’s no surprise why Scott received a collab featuring the Jordan 33, as he was part of the shoe’s launch campaign last year in October.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to announce the official release date and retail price for the Cactus Jack x Air Jordan 33, but it is rumored to arrive at select retailers sometime in February.

With Scott performing at this weekend’s NFL Super Bowl 53 halftime show alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi, there is a possibility that the kicks will release via a surprise drop on the SNKRS app just like with last year’s special Air Jordan 3 release with Justin Timberlake.

