Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Shoe Can Be Yours for Just $1

Before the official release of Travis Scott’s forthcoming Air Jordan 1 collaboration, StockX is offering fans a chance to purchase the sneakers early and for only $1.

The special contest is open until noon on Friday. To enter, sneaker fans are asked to place a $1 bid on this page with the sizes ranging from men’s 8 up to 13; only the lucky winners will be charged. According to the contest, only fans residing in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Italy are eligible to win. Three winners will be selected out of the U.S. and three winners will be chosen from the U.K./E.U. for a total of six winners.

As a refresher, the highly anticipated sneaker boasts a premium sail leather upper that’s complemented by dark brown overlays on the mudguard, eye stay, as well as on the heel and ankle collar. The shoe’s standout feature is the reversed black Swoosh logo on the lateral side along with a stash pocket in the sock liner, which sits atop a sail midsole and a brown outsole.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 is slated to re-release on May 3 via the SNKRS app for a retail price of $175. For those that can’t wait, the kicks are currently reselling on StockX for over $1,500.

