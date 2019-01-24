Images of Another Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Collab Surface

Rap megastar Travis Scott has done incredible collaborations with Jordan Brand. And it looks as if his work is not done.

Images of another Air Jordan 1 project surfaced online yesterday, thanks to sneaker leak Instagram account @onusinfo. The shoes boast a green, sail and black color palette, a nod to the rapper’s Cactus Jack Records label. Like the “Mocha” colorway of his collaboration on the same shoe that has circulated online for months, the look boasts reversed Swoosh branding on the upper’s medial side.

The Instagram account stated the shoes are expected come with a $160 price tag. Also, while @onusinfo stated the “Mocha” iteration of the sneakers is expected to drop in April, the only release info for the “Light Green” version is that they’ll hit stores sometime in 2019.

The Houston-based rapper is scheduled to perform at Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 during the halftime show alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi.

Want more?

Travis Scott Demands That the NFL Make a Charity Donation Before Agreeing to Halftime Performance

Kylie Jenner Squashes Rumors of Travis Scott-Kanye West Drama As Rumors Swirl on Social Media

Travis Scott Quietly Flaunts His Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Sneaker During ‘Astroworld’ Tour