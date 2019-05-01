Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker & Apparel Is Coming Soon — Here’s How You Can Get it All

Rap megastar Travis Scott makes arguably the best collabs in the sneaker game at the moment. And tonight, Jordan Brand revealed when his creation — which includes his debut apparel line — will hit stores.
The rapper’s collection will hit stores worldwide on May 11. The standout selection of the lineup is the Travis Scott x Air Jordan I High OG, a remix of what Nike said is one of his favorite sneakers of all time.
“These Jordan 1s are just a fresher version of my old play shoes,” Scott.l said in a statement. “The colors are from tones and textures of what I saw growing up and remind me of my backyard and playing outside.”
The shoe features backward Swoosh branding, a hidden heel pocket and Cactus Jack branding. (Cactus Jack is the name of his record label.)
On the apparel side, Scott and Jordan Brand will delivers what the label referred to as “Jumpman essentials,” which includes a fleece hoodie, fleece shorts, a tracksuit and T-shirts. The line is executed with Cactus Jack colors and imagery.
“The apparel collection is just another form of expression and design,” Scott said in a statement. “It brings the creative of the shoe to other lifestyles pieces for the brand.”
