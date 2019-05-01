Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker & Apparel Is Coming Soon — Here’s How You Can Get it All

Rap megastar Travis Scott makes arguably the best collabs in the sneaker game at the moment. And tonight, Jordan Brand revealed when his creation — which includes his debut apparel line — will hit stores.

The rapper’s collection will hit stores worldwide on May 11. The standout selection of the lineup is the Travis Scott x Air Jordan I High OG, a remix of what Nike said is one of his favorite sneakers of all time.

“These Jordan 1s are just a fresher version of my old play shoes,” Scott.l said in a statement. “The colors are from tones and textures of what I saw growing up and remind me of my backyard and playing outside.”

The shoe features backward Swoosh branding, a hidden heel pocket and Cactus Jack branding. (Cactus Jack is the name of his record label.)

On the apparel side, Scott and Jordan Brand will delivers what the label referred to as “Jumpman essentials,” which includes a fleece hoodie, fleece shorts, a tracksuit and T-shirts. The line is executed with Cactus Jack colors and imagery.

“The apparel collection is just another form of expression and design,” Scott said in a statement. “It brings the creative of the shoe to other lifestyles pieces for the brand.”

NORTH AMERICA

SNKRS

A MA MANIERE Atlanta and Washington D.C.

WISH Atlanta

BODEGA Boston

CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL Boston and New York

SOCIAL STATUS Charlotte, Houston, Pittsburgh

RSVP Chicago

ST ALFREDS Chicago

NOTRE Chicago

XHIBITION Cleveland

UNDEFEATED LA (both locations), Las Vegas, Santa Monica

POLITICS Austin, Lafayette, New Orleans

FEATURE Las Vegas

ONENESS Lexington

SHOE GALLERY INC Miami

SOLE FLY Miami (both locations)

KITH Brooklyn and Manhattan

EXTRA BUTTER New York

HIRSHLEIFERS Long Island

CRÈME Norfolk

TROPHY ROOM Orlando

UBIQ Philadelphia

LAPSTONE AND HAMMER Philadelphia

THE DARKSIDE INITIATIVE San Francisco

CAPSULE Toronto (both locations)

LIVESTOCK Toronto and Vancouver

Nike Lab Chicago and NYC

DSM LA and NYC

32 South State St

306 Yonge St

620 S Broadway

Nike New York Flagship

Flight 23 Brooklyn

CENTRAL AMERICA

LUST Mexico City

EUROPE and the MIDDLE EAST

SNEAKRS

PATTA Amsterdam

OQUIM Amsterdam

SI VAS DESCALZO Barcelona

FOOT DISTRICT Barcelona

OVERKILL Berlin

KICKZ Berlin

BSTN Berlin

SOLEBOX Berlin

BOTTEGA BACK DOOR Bologna

BSTN Hamburg

FOOTPATROL London

SNEAKERSNSTUFF London

OFFSPRING (SELFRIDGES) London

END CLOTHING London and Newcastle

SI VAS DESCALZO Madrid

FOOT DISTRICT Madrid

ONE BLOCK DOWN Milan

SLAM JAM Milan

SNEAKERHEAD MOSCOW

BSTN Munich

SHINZO Paris

OPIUM Paris

PIGALLE PARIS

SNEAKRS N STUFF Stockholm

TITOLO Zurich

Concepts Dubai

AMONGST FEW Dubai

290 SQM Istanbul

WUNDER Istanbul

Bastille Paris JOL1

DXB23 Dubai JOL1

DSM London

Nike Lab Milan and Paris

Nike Lab

GREATER CHINA

DEAL Beijing

YAXIN Beijing

XH55 Guanzhaou

WZK Shanghai

DOE Shanghai

PHANTACI Taipei

INVINCIBLE Shanghai

JUICE Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong, Taipei

DEAL Tianjing

HBX Hong Kong

UNDEFEATED Hong Kong

Jordan Beijing The Place Beijing

Jordan 1 Hongxing Chengdu

Jordan Guangzhou 218 Tianhe Guanzhaou

Jordan L1 8 Wellington Hong Kong

Jordan 139 Nan Dong Shanghai

Jordan 16 Songgao Taipei

Jordan Taipei Ximenting Taipei

Tianjing 6 Nanmenwai Tianjing

Nanjing Jordan 2 Zhongshannan Nanjing

Jordan 77 Songhu Shanghai WJC

Jordan L1 Hangzhou

Jordan L1 Shenyang

Jordan L1 Xi’an

Nike Lab Hong Kong and Shanghai

Nike Shanghai

DSM Beijing

Jordan L1 Shenzhen

Jordan L1 Xiamen

Jordan L1 Changsha Changsha

Jordan L1 Wuhan Wuhan

ASIA PACIFIC

SNKRS/Nike.com Japan and Korea

TITAN Philippines

SUPPLY Sydney

Jordan Hongdae Seoul

KINETICS (TOKYO 23) Shibuya

SPORTS LAB Shinjuku

SPORTS LAB Osaka

Nike Lab Tokyo

DSM Ginza Tokyo



