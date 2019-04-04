Trae Young Keeps It Cool on the Court in ICEE-Inspired Sneakers

Trae Young is keeping it cool with his on-court footwear.

For last night’s game, the Atlanta Hawk stepped out in ICEE-inspired sneakers — a fun play on his nickname, Ice Trae.

Trae Young shooting in the April 3 game against the 76ers. CREDIT: Mega

The Adidas-sponsored star sported a pair of Next Level kicks — the same shoes he’s worn for most of the season — in a red, white and blue colorway, with the words “Ice Trae” emblazoned on the toe.

A closer look at Trae Young’s Ice Trae sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

While Young has worn various Next Level versions throughout the season, this marks the first time he was spotted in completely custom sneakers.

The 20-year-old took the joke to the next level before the game, carrying a cooler with the Ice Trae branding along with several ICEES. He didn’t wear the kicks en route to the locker room; instead, he chose gray sneakers to pair with a Hawks-branded long-sleeved shirt and sweats.

Adidas has long been honoring its young athletes as the basketball season nears its end. In 2018, the German sportswear company gave then-rookie Donovan Mitchell some love with custom Spida gear. Mitchell was also offered a signature shoe this year.

Only three more games are left on the schedule for the Hawks. Last night, the team defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 130-122. Their next matchup is against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

