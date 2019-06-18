Tough Mudder Announces Partnership With VJ Shoes

A participant crawls through mud under barbwires during the Tough Mudder event in Alabang, south of Manila, Philippines, 21 July 2018. Tough Mudder is an obstacle course event where the participant's mental and physical strength are tested. The obstacles encourage teamwork and group participation, helping each other to complete the courses and overcoming fears. Tough Mudder challenge in Manila, Philippines - 21 Jul 2018

Tough Mudder announced a partnership with Finland-based VJ Shoes yesterday, which sees the launch of the Tough Mudder Incubator program.

Founded in 1981 in Finland, VJ Shoes made its North American debut last January. VJ Shoes USA is the first brand to sign aboard the Tough Mudder Incubator, as well as Tough Mudder’s official North American shoe partner.

“We couldn’t be more excited to participate in the Tough Mudder Incubator. VJ has designed some of the best footwear for obstacle course racing, trail running, orienteering and more for nearly 40 years,” said Matt Gorski, North American distributor at VJ Shoes USA. ” We’re thrilled to use Tough Mudder’s prowess to help introduce VJ Shoes to the North American market.”

Through its Incubator, Tough Mudder hopes to capitalize on its reach to introduce partners to relevant retailers, provide assets and leverage its global ambassador network to test, vet and promote new products for its members.

“This is the beginning of a very unique and powerful program ⁠— not only for Tough Mudder, but for the brands that will participate in the Tough Mudder Incubator,” said Kyle McLaughlin, president of Tough Mudder, Inc. “VJ Shoes USA is a perfect partner for the program and we’re thrilled to help introduce its lightweight line of footwear to the North American market.”

