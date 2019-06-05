Brooks Tops the List of 10 Best-Selling Running Brands Right Now

Global Running Day 2019 is here, and if sales in the specialty run retail channel are an indicator, you’re likely to see a lot of Brooks on the road, treadmill and trail today.

According to data provided by The NPD Group Inc., Brooks was the No. 1 brand in specialty run retail in terms of sales dollars for the 12-month period ending April 2019. The run-focused company also held the top spot for the 12 months ending April 2018.

“Brooks has set the standard for great customer service, which has outsized importance in the run specialty market. Combine the great service with fresh and innovative products, and you have a winning combination,” NPD senior sports industry analyst Matt Powell told FN. “[And] Brooks has essentially carried the industry over the last few years as the other major players have struggled.”

The brand has several new updates to key sneaker franchises available now on Brooksrunning.com including the trail-ready Cascadia 14, the supportive Transcend 6 and Ravenna 10 road styles and the Glycerin 17 neutral model.

Holding the No. 2 position for the same two periods is New Balance.

For years, the Boston-based company has been pushing to be a bigger player in the category, and it seems to be paying off. The big initiative came in 2015 when the company entered a 10-year comprehensive partnership with New York Road Runners to sponsor its events, including the TCS New York City Marathon.

Coming in at No. 3 for the 12 months ending April 2019 is Saucony, a one-spot improvement from a year earlier. Asics slipped to No. 4 this year, a one-position drop from the year prior.

Rounding out the top 10 for the period ending April 2019 are Hoka One One, Nike, Mizuno, On, Adidas and Altra.

Below, watch FN’s video on summer sneaker maintenance.

