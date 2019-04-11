Here Are the Top 10 Most Searched Sneakers in the US

The Nike Air Max running line has featured some of the most popular sneaker searches in the United States over the past 12 months.

According to a new study released by SEMrush, five models in the line made in the top 10 list. The tracking platform compared the total number of searches for more than 1,000 sneakers across a variety of brands to identify which of them were the most searched on Google.

Here, the ones that made the cut:

The classic Nike Air Max 97 came out on top, followed by the Swoosh’s Air Max 270, which made its debut as part of last year’s Air Max Day celebrations. At the time, the shoe featured the tallest-ever Max Air unit at 32 millimeters. More Air Max styles that fans searched were the Air Max Plus (No. 4), Air Max 90 (No. 6) and the Air Max 95 (No. 7).

It should come as no surprise that Vans made the list following last month’s viral challenge, which claimed that the shoes would always land right side up regardless of how one tossed the pair. The Old Skool model was at the forefront of the video that now has more than 12.4 million views on Twitter.

Boston-based sportswear company New Balance was ranked fifth through its popular 574 model, boasting the brand’s signature gray color palettes on a sporty silhouette.

The third brand to be ranked was Adidas, coming in at the eighth and ninth positions with the Superstar and the timeless Stan Smith tennis sneaker, respectively.

At the final spot was what many sneaker fans deemed to be 2018’s sneaker of the year: the Nike React Element 87. The original run generated a huge amount of buzz prior to its debut last year and is currently reselling for upwards of $450 on the secondary market like StockX.

