Tony Romo Slips on Skechers for New Super Bowl Commercial

Tony Romo’s making his Super Bowl debut in more ways than one come Sunday.

The longtime Dallas Cowboy will star in a commercial for Skechers Sport Slip-Ons in addition to serving as color commentator from the CBS broadcast booth.

In the lighthearted spot, Romo explains that he “likes to make his life easy.” The video shows him using a ball machine to toss tennis balls to his dog and taking some swings on the golf course.

“It’s been an exciting two years since I left the field — all building up to my first Super Bowl as a broadcaster,” Romo said in a release. “I’m fired up for what’s sure to be an amazing Sunday and it’s all made even better with Skechers premiering our comical commercial during the game. The ad is all about taking it easy—something I need to do more of—after Sunday, of course.”

The new spot marks Skechers’ seventh time advertising during the Super Bowl. The brand’s first Super Bowl commercial ran in 2010 with four-time NFL champion Joe Montana.

Skechers’ current endorser roster includes boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and ex-defensive end Howie Long.

“With Tony delivering color commentary at his first Super Bowl, this is the perfect venue to show fans watching the humorous side of the former star quarterback,” Skechers president Michael Greenberg said in a statement. “We think fans will get a kick out of seeing Tony turn on Romo Mode to make his busy life as easy as possible with convenient and comfortable slip-on footwear from Skechers.”

