Toms & ‘Star Wars’ Collaborate on a New Shoe Collection That’s Out of This World

Humanitarian shoe company Toms has teamed up with “Star Wars” on a collection of slip-ons and sneakers inspired by the iconic franchise.

The shoes, which are available in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes, feature custom artwork based on each of the first three films released — including characters like Darth Vader, R2-D2 and the story’s pint-sized furry creatures known as Ewoks.

White “Star Wars” character sketch print men’s Trvl Lite low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

“Star Wars” Ewok print tiny Toms Classics. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Adult options also come in two models: the Orthololite, which features a high-rebound insole for added comfort, and a lightweight version called the Trvl Lite — complete with a custom dual-density cupsole for a barely-there feel wherever you go.

All styles incorporate the Playa Del Rey, Calif., label’s signature canvas upper, a removable footbed and sturdy rubber outsole for improved traction.

The Toms x “Star Wars” collection is available in Toms stores and on its website, with some styles set to launch later in July. Prices range from $39.95 to $94.95.

As part of its one-for-one giving mission, the brand will donate one pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair sold from the Star Wars collection.

