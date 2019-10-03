Artist Tom Sachs’ Coveted Mars Yard Shoes Return, But Only in Toddler Sizes

Today, artist Tom Sachs and sportswear giant Nike announced their coveted NikeCraft Mars Yard and Mars Yard Overshoes are returning to retailers next week, but there’s a catch.

This time around, the space-themed sneakers will only be available for kids, specifically in crib sizes (1C to 4C) and toddler sizes (5C to 10C). The re-interpretation for the kids closely mirrors the original designs featuring its traditional color schemes, but aren’t as advanced as the versions that have already released for men. Each pair is complete with custom boxes that feature Sachs-inspired writing throughout.

Tom Sach’s Nike Mars Yard Shoe for kids. CREDIT: Nike News

Tom Sach’s Nike Mars Yard Shoe for kids. CREDIT: Nike News

The boxes of the kids’ Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard shoes. CREDIT: Nike News

The shoes have a flexible sole and a Velcro collar. This supports young athlete movement and, important for Sachs, makes them simple to put on. “The shoe is very, very flexible and that’s what you ultimately want when developing a strong new member of the team — you don’t want a lot of structure,” said Sachs. “Bottom line, my son, Guy Louis Armstrong Sachs, is on the sculpture team now. He’s an important part of the team and he’s got his French work smock, his 10 bullets onesie and, now, he has his Mars Yards.”

The NikeCraft Mars Yard and Mars Yard Overshoes for kids will release on Oct. 9 on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers.

