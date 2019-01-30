Are These Pre-Game Rituals What Makes Tom Brady So Good?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady catches a ball during practice in Atlanta Wednesday before Sunday's Super Bowl.

There’s no doubting the fact that Tom Brady’s an NFL legend.

Brady will appear in his ninth Super Bowl on Sunday — which means he will have made more Super Bowl appearances than any other athlete.

While the Super Bowl will be at night, the NFLer has an odd ritual before 1 p.m. games. He forces his receivers to stare into the sun.

“Before 1 p.m. games on Sunday, Brady holds his throwing sessions with receivers at the exact spot on the field where the sun will be in the receivers’ eyes when they look back for the ball — and intentionally throws it to a spot that forces them to look into the sun so their eyes are used to locating the ball in such situations come game time,” the Wall Street Journal reported in 2016.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also has a pre-game ritual with his longtime quarterback.

“I’ve had a ritual for the whole time that Tommy’s been playing where I see him right at his locker before the game and we have a little chat,” Kraft told CNBC in 2018. “I can usually look in his eyes and usually see how we’re going to do.”

As the oldest quarterback in the league, Brady takes good care of his body, placing a strong emphasis on his diet and sleep schedule.

The 41-year-old wakes up at 5:30 a.m. each morning, after going to bed at 8:30 p.m.

His diet — well-documented in his book “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance” — is even more disciplined.

The husband of Gisele Bundchen avoids sugar, caffeine, dairy, white flour, olive oil, tomatoes, strawberries, iodized salt, mushrooms and eggplant. What does he eat, then? Mostly vegetables and lean meats.

Some fans get superstitious about Super Bowl game attire, as the Patriots are 3-2 in Super Bowls wherein they’ve sported white.

Although Brady doesn’t buy into the theory that jersey color matters, his Patriots will be clad in white for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL’s uniforms are provided by Nike, but Brady will be wearing shoes from a different brand, Under Armour. The Patriot wears the UA Spine Fierce MC-B on the field.

The Baltimore-based brand signed a multiyear deal with quarterback in 2010. “Tom Brady represents a lot of what Under Armour is all about,” founder and CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement announcing the endorsement. “He’s humble and hungry and continues to be focused on winning and getting better every single day.”

