Todd Snyder and New Balance Celebrate Love for LGBTQ Pride Month by Remixing a Classic Shoe

In honor of June Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Todd Snyder and New Balance partnered to create a special take on the sportswear brand’s iconic 990 sneaker. Introducing, the Love 997.

The silhouette serves as the newest iteration of NB’s classic design and features color palettes in white peach, cedar quartz and copper rose — perfect for summer and celebrating LGBT Pride. The Love 997 also comes with an upper constructed from plush suede and perforated leather, making the style light and breathable.

Todd Snyder x New Balance Love 997. CREDIT: Courtesy

Additionally, New Balance and Made in USA are embroidered in rainbow stitching on the tongue tab and the back of the shoe. Other features include a reflective strip and cushioning Encap technology.

A rear view of the Love 997 and its colorful details. CREDIT: Courtesy

Todd Snyder teamed up with The Lesbian and Gay Big Apple Corps, who have participated in the NYC Pride March for over four decades, to launch the Love 997.

“We couldn’t be more proud that they were the very first to cut a rug in this new design. The Big Apple Corps embodies the values of love and equality that this march is all about, making them the ideal partners,” the apparel and lifestyle brand said in a statement about the collab.

More details from the 997 designed in collaboration with Todd Snyder. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Love 997 is available now, retailing for $220 exclusively on Toddsnyder.com.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Could More Kawhi Leonard New Balance Sneakers Drop During the NBA Finals?