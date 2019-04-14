Tiger Woods Picks Up Fifth Masters Win in Nike

Tiger Woods has claimed his fifth green jacket.

After an 11-year drought, the golfer won another major — posting a final round 70 today to win the 2019 Masters in Augusta, Ga.

Related Nike Athlete Tiger Woods Plays a Round of Golf With Trump How to Buy Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's Golf Shoes Ahead of Their $9M Match How to Watch the Big Match Between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

The Nike-sponsored star came in the day tied for second place, standing two strokes back from leader Francesco Molinari.

The 43-year-old had the fans in his corner throughout the tournament, and the crowd went into a frenzy after he won. A bogey putt on hole No. 18 put away the victory.

With his fifth Masters win, Woods stands alone for the second most in the sport’s history. Only Jack Nicklaus has more, with six. This is the 15th major win of Woods’ career, with the last coming in 2008 at the U.S. Open.

The win could be good news for Nike, with the golfer as one of its most recognizable faces.

“Tiger helps the Nike brand, it’s just another part of Nike is for winners type of thing,” Sam Poser, analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP, told FN after the star won the 2018 Tour Championship. “People love a comeback story and Nike’s good at telling them.”

The brand celebrated its star’s achievement with a tweet, writing: “Never stop chasing your crazy dream. # justdoit.”

Nonetheless, golf shoes comprise just a small portion of American athletic footwear sales. For the year-long period ending in August 2018, the U.S. athlete shoe business rose to $20.8 billion; golf shoes accounted for $261.3 million in sales.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at FN’s cover shoot with Stephen Curry.

Want more?

Nike Athlete Tiger Woods Plays a Round of Golf With Trump

The Nike Air Force 1, Cortez and Blazer Are Getting Sustainable Earth Day Makeovers