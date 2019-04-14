Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiger Woods Picks Up Fifth Masters Win in Nike

By Ella Chochrek
Tiger Woods of the US hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 14 April 2019. The 2019 Masters Tournament is held 11 April through 14 April 2019.The 2019 Masters Tournament, Augusta, USA - 14 Apr 2019
Tiger Woods
CREDIT: TANNEN MAURY/Shutterstock

Tiger Woods has claimed his fifth green jacket.

After an 11-year drought, the golfer won another major — posting a final round 70 today to win the 2019 Masters in Augusta, Ga.

The Nike-sponsored star came in the day tied for second place, standing two strokes back from leader Francesco Molinari.

The 43-year-old had the fans in his corner throughout the tournament, and the crowd went into a frenzy after he won. A bogey putt on hole No. 18 put away the victory.

With his fifth Masters win, Woods stands alone for the second most in the sport’s history. Only Jack Nicklaus has more, with six. This is the 15th major win of Woods’ career, with the last coming in 2008 at the U.S. Open.

The win could be good news for Nike, with the golfer as one of its most recognizable faces.

“Tiger helps the Nike brand, it’s just another part of Nike is for winners type of thing,” Sam Poser, analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP, told FN after the star won the 2018 Tour Championship.  “People love a comeback story and Nike’s good at telling them.”

The brand celebrated its star’s achievement with a tweet, writing: “Never stop chasing your crazy dream. #justdoit.”

Nonetheless, golf shoes comprise just a small portion of American athletic footwear sales. For the year-long period ending in August 2018, the U.S. athlete shoe business rose to $20.8 billion; golf shoes accounted for $261.3 million in sales.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at FN’s cover shoot with Stephen Curry.

