This Woman-Owned Cycling Brand Launched Its First-Ever Fitness Sneaker

Tiem's Latus sneaker comes in three different colors.

Tiem is expanding past cycling shoes and has unveiled its first shoe for off-the-bike workouts.

Called the Latus, the new sneaker has technical aspects that make it suited to boutique studio classes, meant to optimize performance for agility drills such as box jumps and skaters.

It features Tiem’s patented Core technology, with a low-compression gel layer running throughout the footbed. A forefoot-stabilizing strap system helps keep the foot in place during lateral movements.

Tiem’s Latus fitness sneaker. CREDIT: Tiem

Tiem was founded in 2016 by CEO Tracey McLeod, a footwear industry veteran with a passion for fitness and cycling.

“I’ve always viewed the boutique fitness community more as athletes than just fitness enthusiasts, and today’s modern athlete needs footwear that is not only fashionable but also functional, which is what paved the way for the Latus,” said McLeod in a release.

“As this space evolves, there is a need for product specifically designed to meet the various movements featured in these classes. The design details and technology of our shoe meet those needs,” McLeod continued. “We are confident that when our customers experience this new offering, they will be blown away by how much the Latus will enhance their workout.”

The Latus comes in women’s sizes 5 to 11 and is offered in three colorways: Deep Navy, Jet Black and Cloud Gray. It’s available to shop now at Tiemathletics.com/latus for $130.

