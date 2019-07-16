CrossFit Games Champion Tia-Clair Toomey Signs With Nobull

Nobull’s roster of athletes got a lot stronger today.

The Boston-based performance brand, a favorite among the CrossFit community, announced it has signed 25-year-old CrossFitter Tia-Clair Toomey. The label made the signing official via Instagram with a brief caption: “Tia-Clair Toomey is NOBULL. #IAMNOBULL #JustTheHorns.”

The Australian athlete is a two-time CrossFit Games champion, having won the competition in 2017 and 2018. She also has second place finishes in 2015 and 2016. She joins a stacked roster that includes CrossFitters Brooke Wells and Alex Anderson, as well as NFL rookie quarterback Will Grier.

Last month, Nobull announced the addition of two-time CrossFit Games champion Katrin Davíðsdóttir to its roster. The decorated athlete was formerly sponsored by Reebok.

Nobull launched in January 2015 and has since built a robust following of loyal CrossFitters. The brand has 593,000 followers on Instagram and offers a slim, yet acclaimed, line of performance sneakers including the Trainer, the Lifter and the Knit Runner. To complement the footwear, Nobull also offers an assortment of apparel and accessories.

In March 2017, Nobull co-founder Marcus Wilson explained to FN how the brand has been successful despite being unable to use the word CrossFit in marketing because of Reebok’s partnership with the fitness company.

“We really focus on the mentality, the movements and the mind-set that connects with CrossFit globally in a very powerful way,” Wilson said. “[Because of this], we don’t have to use that word in order to connect with people.”

Want more?

CrossFit Champion Katrin Davíðsdóttir Leaves Reebok for a Competitor

This Unlikely CrossFit-Focused Brand Signs Quarterback Will Grier Ahead of the NFL Draft

The Brand CrossFitters Love Releases Its First-Ever Running Shoe