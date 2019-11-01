A New Boot Is Hitting the Market Thanks to The North Face Purple Label by Nanamica and Dr. Martens

The North Face Purple Label by Nanamica and Dr. Martens are set to deliver a must-have collab coming soon — but you have to be in Japan to get a pair. The limited-edition style will mark the introduction of a new silhouette, The North Face 9 Tie Boot, which was designed with ’90s work and outdoor boots in mind. The boots feature uppers made with suede and different leathers and will feature the traditional Dr. Martens air-cushioned soles, welt and inner with layer of film making them waterproof.

The collaboration will include two shoes, an all-black look and the other executed in light taupe, both featuring purple accents, a theme of the fall ’19 looks from The North Face Purple Label by Nanamica. The boots will come with a purple dual-branded hang tag, purple shoelaces, specially designed packaging and a box that is exclusive to this model.

The North Face Purple Label by Nanamica x Dr. Martens 9 Tie Boot CREDIT: The North Face Purple Label by Nanamica

Stockists for The North Face Purple Label by Nanamica x Dr. Martens 9 Tie Boot include Nanamica Daikanyama, Nanamica Kobe, Nanamica Fukuoka and some The North Face x Dr. Martens stores in Japan. It will retail for 36,000 yen (roughly $333).