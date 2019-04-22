The Bodies of Three Missing North Face Mountain Climbers Have Been Found

The bodies of The North Face mountain climbers who went missing last week were found on Sunday at Canada’s Banff National Park.

American Jess Roskelley and Austrians David Lama and Hansjörg Auer were presumed dead after they were caught in an avalanche on Wednesday in an attempt to climb Howse Peak in Alberta. The elite alpinists — three of the best in the world — served as members of the Alameda, Calif.-based outdoor retailer’s Global Athlete Team.

On his website and an Instagram post, Lama’s parents paid tribute to their son.

“David dedicated his life to the mountains, and his passion for climbing and alpinism shaped and accompanied our family. He always followed his own path and lived his dream. We will accept what now happened as a part of that,” wrote Claudia and Rinzi Lama. “We ask you to remember David for his zest for life, his enthusiasm and with a view towards his beloved mountains.”

Roskelley’s family also celebrated his enthusiasm for the sport, sharing a quote previously spoken by the late climber.

“Mountains help me navigate what is most important to me,” his words read. “They balance the chaos that is regular life. Balance is what I strive to accomplish in climbing — a balance of life, love and mountains. Alpine climbing is a lifelong commitment. I live and breathe it.”

One of Auer’s quotes was also memorialized on Instagram. Signed by his family and friends, the post read: “Climbing and mountaineering on the borderline of possible is a game — a risky game… but one that I cannot live without. The game is simple, the rules always the same. The present moment counts for everything. I want to do things that push me. With all my heart or not at all.”

As the highest mountain in the Canadian Rockies’ Waputik Mountains, Howse Peak has a reputation for being an extremely challenging climb.

Following an official missing persons report, authorities searched the region via helicopter, with a subsequent news release from Parks Canada indicating that they found “signs of multiple avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment.”

A statement shared on Twitter by Banff National Park read: “We extend our sincerest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the mountaineers. We would also like to acknowledge the impact that this incident has had on the tight-knit, local and international climbing communities.”

FN has reached out to The North Face for comment.

Want more?

The North Face Issues Statement on Missing Mountain Climbers Sponsored by the Brand

The North Face Is Closing All 113 of Its Stores — but It’s Not What You Think