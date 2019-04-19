The North Face Issues Statement on Missing Mountain Climbers Sponsored by the Brand

After a trio of professional mountain climbers went missing in Canada’s Banff National Park, sponsoring company The North Face is speaking out in support of their loved ones and in hopes of the athletes’ discovery.
American Jess Roskelley and Austrians David Lama and Hansjörg Auer — all members of The North Face’s Global Athlete Team — were attempting to climb Howse Peak on Tuesday when they were presumably caught in an avalanche. They were reported missing on Wednesday.
▲ Mountaineering ▲ Opened a possible new route on the 500m high Northwest Face of Rofele Wand (3.354m) in the Ötztal Alps alone. Great conditions during the last days of this amazing good weather period in the Alps. Ideal for a winter ascent. Difficulties up to 6-/A1. Planned for a bivy but then pushed for one day. Adventurous, wild alpine face. Intense and long day out. #neverstopexploring #Mountaineering #FutureLight 🏔: Rofele Wand 🌍: Ötztal Alps – Austria
Taking to Instagram, the Alameda, Calif.-based outdoor retailer said that it was “waiting for additional information as the search mission continues.”
“David, Jess and Hansjörg are valued and loved members of The North Face family, and we are doing everything we can to support their families, friends and community during this difficult time,” the post read. “We will continue to keep you updated and ask that you keep our athletes and their loved ones in your hearts and thoughts.”
We have learned that three members of our Global Athlete Team @davidlama_official, @jessroskelley and @hansjoergauer were presumed caught in an avalanche on April 16th in Alberta, Canada. They are missing and we are waiting for additional information as the search mission continues. David, Jess, and Hansjörg are valued and loved members of The North Face family and we are doing everything we can to support their families friends and community during this difficult time. We will continue to keep you updated and ask that you keep our athletes and their loved ones in your hearts and thoughts.
Canadian authorities searched the area via helicopter on Wednesday, with a news release indicating that they found “signs of multiple avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment.”
In a statement last night, park officials said that search and recovery efforts were “not currently possible due to weather and dangerous avalanche conditions.”
Outdoor footwear brand La Sportiva also acknowledged the missing in an Instagram post, with Lama and Auer serving as members of its global team.
“We can just keep these incredible athletes and inspiring men in our prayers and thoughts,” the Italy-based company wrote.
It is with a heavy heart that we take note of the missing of two members of our Global Team in the Canadian Rockies. @davidlama_official and @hansjoergauer were presumed caught in an avalanche on April 16th together with American alpinist @jessroskelley. They were attempting a difficult climb up the Howse Peak, in the Canadian Rockies. Waiting for additional information to come from authorities, we can just keep these incredible athletes and inspiring men, in our prayers and thoughts
Howse Peak is the highest mountain in the Canadian Rockies’ Waputik Mountains and is said to be an extremely challenging climb. Lama, Roskelley and Auer are three of the most elite alpinists in the world.
