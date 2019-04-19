The North Face Issues Statement on Missing Mountain Climbers Sponsored by the Brand

After a trio of professional mountain climbers went missing in Canada’s Banff National Park, sponsoring company The North Face is speaking out in support of their loved ones and in hopes of the athletes’ discovery.

American Jess Roskelley and Austrians David Lama and Hansjörg Auer — all members of The North Face’s Global Athlete Team — were attempting to climb Howse Peak on Tuesday when they were presumably caught in an avalanche. They were reported missing on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Alameda, Calif.-based outdoor retailer said that it was “waiting for additional information as the search mission continues.”

“David, Jess and Hansjörg are valued and loved members of The North Face family, and we are doing everything we can to support their families, friends and community during this difficult time,” the post read. “We will continue to keep you updated and ask that you keep our athletes and their loved ones in your hearts and thoughts.”

Canadian authorities searched the area via helicopter on Wednesday, with a news release indicating that they found “signs of multiple avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment.”

In a statement last night, park officials said that search and recovery efforts were “not currently possible due to weather and dangerous avalanche conditions.”

(3/3) Search and recovery efforts are not currently possible due to weather and dangerous avalanche conditions. An area closure is in place and we encourage you to give first responders the space to work. — Banff National Park (@BanffNP) April 18, 2019

Outdoor footwear brand La Sportiva also acknowledged the missing in an Instagram post, with Lama and Auer serving as members of its global team.

“We can just keep these incredible athletes and inspiring men in our prayers and thoughts,” the Italy-based company wrote.

Howse Peak is the highest mountain in the Canadian Rockies’ Waputik Mountains and is said to be an extremely challenging climb. Lama, Roskelley and Auer are three of the most elite alpinists in the world.

