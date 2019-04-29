TCU Coach Refused Entry at Fort Worth Bar Over Air Jordans

An on-foot look at the Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '96."

What’s appropriate to wear at one place may not be for another — with a university coach learning this the hard way during a celebratory weekend night out.

Coleman Maxwell, the assistant life and character coach at Texas Christian University, said he was denied entry at Texas Republic on Saturday night for wearing a pair of Nike Air Jordans, which went against the Fort Worth, Texas, bar’s dress code.

In a post on Twitter, Maxwell wrote about attempting to attend the draft party of TCU linebacker Ty Summers, who was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I missed out on an opportunity to celebrate @summerTYme42 because I was wearing a nice pair of Jordan’s [sic], with my black & white striped @RalphLauren Polo collard [sic] shirt and my nice black pair of @LEVIS jeans,” Maxwell said, describing the rest of his ensemble the prior evening.

Related A Supreme Air Jordan 14 Might Be On the Way Jordan Brand Reveals Summer Sneaker Release Dates 'Garage Rehab' Host Richard Rawlings Might Make a Yeezy-Inspired Car Happen

I missed out on an opportunity to celebrate @summerTYme42 because I was wearing a nice pair of Jordan’s, with my black & white striped @RalphLauren Polo collard shirt and my nice black pair of @LEVIS jeans. Texas Republic denied me access because I didn’t fit their dress code. pic.twitter.com/SS2nBi25p9 — Coleman Maxwell (@ColemanMaxwell) April 29, 2019

According to Texas Republic’s website, prohibited apparel and footwear include baggy clothing, non-military-issued camouflage prints, Nike Air Jordan and Air Force 1 sneakers, Polo boots, Timberland shoes, solid-colored T-shirts, sports attires and offensive clothing.

In a series of posts, Maxwell, who is black, also alleged that the bar was inherently discriminating against certain racial demographics through its dress code.

“Just so you know that I’m being objective, I totally respect a venue’s dress code, if they have one,” he wrote. “What’s interesting about Texas Republic’s dress code is how specific it is. And how there is a hint of a racist motive in their dress code.”

Just so you know that I’m being objective, I totally respect a venue’s dress code, if they have one. What’s interesting about Texas Republic’s dress code is how specific it is. And how there is a hint of a racist motive in their dress code. — Coleman Maxwell (@ColemanMaxwell) April 28, 2019

He added: “Let me be clear, in case I wasn’t already. I don’t have an issue with private businesses having rights, and being able to set their own dress code in place. I do have a problem with a private business like Texas Republic targeting a specific audience with their dress code.”

Let me be clear, in case I wasn’t already. I don’t have an issue with private businesses having rights, and being able to set their own dress code in place. I do have a problem with a private business like Texas Republic targeting a specific audience with their dress code. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tq6UkGoJAa — Coleman Maxwell (@ColemanMaxwell) April 29, 2019

FN has reached out to Texas Republic for comment.

Watch FN’s tips on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

This ‘Banned’ Air Jordan 1 Sneaker Design Might Get an Afterlife Nearly 35 Years Later

This Iconic Air Jordan Sneaker Makes a Highly Anticipated Return