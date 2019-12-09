South Korean Brand Switfish’s New Sneaker Collaboration Is Inspired By Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Characters

South Korean footwear label Switfish is celebrating its collaboration with “Star Wars” in the U.S. exclusively online and in-store at iconic indie retailer Sportie LA.

Fans can stop by the Star Wars x Switfish pop-up space at 7763 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles through Dec. 31 for special in-store promotions and be among the first in the U.S. to experience the collection. The shoes will be available on Sportiela.com with prices ranging between $49.95 to $179.95.

The launch of the new products arrives just in time for the upcoming film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Dec. 20), the newly released “The Mandalorian” television series and the video game Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. The collaborative kicks are offered in three distinct styles including the Star Wars x Switfish Premier Collectible sneakers, the Chunky Canvas sneakers and Slide sandals. Starting with the Premier Collectible model, fans can choose between iterations inspired by fan-favorite characters like Darth Vader BB-8, C-3P0, R2-D2, Poe Dameron as well as Storm Troopers. Each pair comes with a plastic design kit that features pieces that can be used as accessories for the shoes.

The Switfish x Adidas Star Wars collection. CREDIT: Switfish

For the Chunky Canvas, the colorways draw inspiration from Luke Skywalker, BB-8 and R2-D2. Rounding out the collection are the slides featuring distinctive looks inspired by Chewbacca and Yoda.

