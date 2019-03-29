Supreme’s Rumored Nike Air Max Collab Is Glammed Up With Swarovski Crystals

It appears that more collaborative projects between legendary skate brand Supreme and Nike are expected to launch this season, this time, featuring a luxurious twist on the iconic Air Max 95.

Thanks to @py_rates on Instagram, the leaker account has shared mock-up images at the upcoming collab dubbed the Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 Lux “Swarovski.” The limited-edition collection is offered in three tonal colorways: gym red, hyper cobalt, and black. According to the post, each pair is rumored to be blinged out with Swarovski crystal fabric on both the lateral and medial sides of the upper. Additional details include Supreme’s red box logo on the tongue and a mini Swoosh branding at the heel.

As of now, the Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 Lux “Swarovski” has yet to be officially announced by both brands but the kicks are rumored to arrive in June for a retail price of $500 each.

This isn’t the first time Nike has partnered with Swarovski to glam up an Air Max model. Last year, the sportswear giant teamed up with the crystal company to drop a special version of the “Metallic Gold” Air Max 97 LX featuring approximately 55,690 Swarovski crystals on the running shoe for $400.

