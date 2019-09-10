The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Is Making a Return

Last week, Supreme teamed up with Nike Skateboarding to create three limited-edition styles of the popular Dunk Low, causing the collaboration to sell out in an instant. Fortunately, for fans who struck out on the release, the shoe will make a return to retail this weekend.

As a refresher, the collab will be available in three colorways, including “Black/Metallic Silver,” “Navy/Metallic Gold,” and “White/Metallic Red.” The kicks feature a luxe two-toned leather upper with a metallic toebox that’s accentuated with a matching jewel swoosh. Co-branding is seen on the tongue and insole, while a Supreme star logo is embroidered onto the heel counter. Underneath the upper is a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole with a rubber outsole. Additional details include a special hangtag attached to each pair.

The latest Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is slated to launch on the SNKRS app this Saturday for a retail price of $110 each. All three pairs are currently available on the resale site StockX with bids starting at $200 each.

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “White/Metallic Red.” CREDIT: Supreme

The top view of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “White/Metallic Red.” CREDIT: Supreme

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “Navy/Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Supreme

The top view of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “Navy/Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Supreme

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “Black/Metallic Silver.” CREDIT: Supreme

The top view of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “Black/Metallic Silver.”

