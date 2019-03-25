Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Supreme x The North Face’s New Collaboration

By Claudia Miller
Jackets from the new Supreme x North Face spring '19 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Street style brand Supreme took to Instagram today to announce its collaboration with The North Face.

Supreme, the winner of 2018 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award, shared three different posts previewing items from the collection that drops March 28 online and in stores in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris. It drops in Japan on March 30.

The capsule features a parka, a fleece jacket, pants, a duffle bag, an organizer, two types of hats and a blanket.

The items are offered in five different colors: black, light blue, red, purple and yellow.

supreme, north face, spring '19, pants
Pants from the new Supreme x The North Face spring ’19 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

supreme, north face, spring '19, bags
Duffel bags from the new Supreme x The North Face spring ’19 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The brands have collaborated often in the past to create wild athletic and outdoor pieces that mix the vibes of both companies. Their previous collection was for spring ’18.

supreme, north face, spring '19, hats
6-panel hats from the new Supreme x The North Face spring ’19 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme
supreme, north face, spring '19, fleece
Fleece jackets from the new Supreme x The North Face spring ’19 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme
supreme, north face, spring '19, hats
Horizon Breeze hats from the new Supreme x The North Face spring ’19 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

