The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Supreme x The North Face’s New Collaboration

Street style brand Supreme took to Instagram today to announce its collaboration with The North Face.
Supreme, the winner of 2018 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award, shared three different posts previewing items from the collection that drops March 28 online and in stores in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris. It drops in Japan on March 30.
The capsule features a parka, a fleece jacket, pants, a duffle bag, an organizer, two types of hats and a blanket.
The items are offered in five different colors: black, light blue, red, purple and yellow.
The brands have collaborated often in the past to create wild athletic and outdoor pieces that mix the vibes of both companies. Their previous collection was for spring ’18.
