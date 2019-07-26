Two New Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Lows Rumored for April 2020

When Supreme and Nike come together to launch collaborative sneakers, it typically sells out within minutes. If you missed out on the prior releases, two new Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Lows are rumored to be on the way.

According to @soleheatonfeet on Twitter, a pack consisting of contrasting “Black/Black” and “White/White” colorways are expected to arrive in time for Supreme’s spring 2020 collection. Fans can expect both colorways of the iconic Air Force 1 Low to be decorated with Supreme’s signature box logo branding.

If the rumors hold true, this isn’t the first time that the skatewear brand has used the Air Force 1 Low as its canvas. Last year, Nike and Supreme teamed up with Comme des Garçons to release a modified version of the popular shoe featuring a split Swoosh branding on the sides.

The official release information surrounding the latest Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has yet to be confirmed by the brands, but stay tuned for updates.

