A Supreme Air Jordan 14 Might Be On the Way

It’s been roughly four years since Jordan teamed up with Supreme to release three hugely-popular Jordan 5 colorways in 2015.

But now, we could be getting more from Jumpman and the cult streetwear brand. There are rumors suggesting that the two iconic companies could be working together again. According to @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram, Supreme’s next Jordan collab might be two versions of the Jordan 14, which first released in 1999.

The Jordan 14 is familiar to fans as the last Jordan sneaker that Michael played in with the Chicago Bulls when they beat the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals. Currently, there isn’t any official announcements about the possible collaboration. And while there are no photos, Supreme’s famous red and white box logos could be a part of the design.

Supreme, which took home the 2018 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award, is known for its myriad of collabs with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Nike Air Max, The North Face, Timberland and many more. The legendary brand is also reportedly working on an upcoming project dubbed the Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 Lux “Swarovski.”

