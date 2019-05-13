Supreme x Air Jordan’s Latest Collab Is Covered in Studs

Last month, early leaks surrounding Supreme’s forthcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand surfaced in a simple white makeup of the Air Jordan 14, but now, it appears that another colorway of the model is also expected to release soon.

A first-look of the newest project between the cult streetwear brand and Jumpman surfaced this past weekend courtesy of @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. The mid-top basketball shoe boasts an all-black leather upper with eye-catching silver studs blanketing the sides and on the heel counter. Supreme’s signature box logo is spotted on the tongue and on the shield emblem by the ankle collar, including a co-branded hangtag. Capping off the look are vibrant blue accents on the midsole. The black colorway is expected to be joined by a contrasting white-based iteration, which also features studded details throughout the upper.

As of now, an official release date for the upcoming Supreme x Air Jordan 14s has yet to be unveiled, but the duo is expected to launch in the coming weeks as part of the skateboard brand’s spring ’19 lineup. Also rumored to be coming down the pipeline are three limited-edition versions of a Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 Lux that’s decorated with Swarovski crystals.

