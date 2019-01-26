Why This Super Bowl Uniform Color Has the Best Chance of Winning the Big Game

It’s been announced that the New England Patriots will wear their white road jerseys when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LIII next Sunday.

ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss took to Twitter Monday to reveal the news, tweeting, “The Patriots will wear their white road jerseys in Super Bowl LIII, according to a club official. The team is 3-2 in Super Bowls when wearing its white jerseys.” The NFL reporter also added that the Rams will be wearing their throwback uniform, which is blue and yellow.

The Pats defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl XXXIX in ’05 wearing their white uniforms as well as the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 against the Seattle Seahawks and in 2017, when they beat the Atlanta Falcons in an epic comeback at the Super Bowl LI. Unfortunately, they lost to the Eagles in white at last year’s Super Bowl LII. New England was also wearing white when the Green Bay Packers came out on top at the Super Bowl XXXI in ’97.

Oh by the way… 🗣 WE WEARING THROWBACKS AT THE SUPER BOWL! pic.twitter.com/MfHN6W0k4T — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2019

Meanwhile, the Rams got the first pick for the Super Bowl uniform after defeating New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game and opted to rock throwback jerseys.

Fans and athletes have long been superstitious about uniform colors at the Super Bowl. Sports Illustrated notes there’s a good reason why. “In the past 14 Super Bowls, the team in white has won 12 times. Only the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV and Patriots last year have not won the big game in white jerseys. The Broncos wore their white jerseys in Super Bowl 50 after posting a 0–4 record in the Super Bowl in orange jerseys.”

So, when Patriots QB Tom Brady laces up his slick red Under Armour cleats and takes the field in his white uniform, he’s got the odds in his favor, but don’t place your bets yet.

Tom Brady celebrates in Under Armour cleats after the winning touchdown during the Super Bowl LI in Houston in 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Patriots finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, and the Rams ended with a record of 13-3. The teams will go head-to-head at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

