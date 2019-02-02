LA Rams Had to Break NFL’s Rules to Wear This Uniform at Super Bowl — and the Cleats Color Policy Is Just as Strict

The Super Bowl LIII is happening on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Rams are slated to take on the New England Patriots wearing their bright blue and yellow throwback uniforms — the same ones they wore when they took home the trophy in 2000. This marks the seventh time the Rams have repped their blue and yellow jerseys this season.

Since the NFC is the designated home conference this year, as winners of the conference, the Rams get to choose the uniform they want to wear. However, while they chose their blue and yellow throwback uniforms, this isn’t normally allowed. The Rams reportedly received special “permission” from the league to rock their throwback jerseys on more occasions than the rules would normally permit this season, according to ESPN.

Oh by the way… 🗣 WE WEARING THROWBACKS AT THE SUPER BOWL! pic.twitter.com/MfHN6W0k4T — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2019

The Rams are set to be the second team to wear a throwback uniform in the Super Bowl, with the first being the 49ers at the Super Bowl XXIX back in 1995.

As for the cleat styles the players will be sporting on the field — we’re just going to have to wait and see. The NFL’s cleat rules are widely known for being strict, with many players being fined for stepping out in custom designs over the years. In fact, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was fined $6,000 in 2016 for wearing Yeezy cleats that violated the policy. However, the NFL has become more lenient recently by allowing personalized cleats during pregame warmups.

The league has also become more relaxed about cleat colors. Previously, players could only wear the color of cleats their team chose. But since 2017, players have been able to choose white, black, their team’s primary color, or a secondary uniform color for their game cleats.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the New England Patriots in Atlanta on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

