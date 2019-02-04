These Are the Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2019

Sarah Jessica Parker pays homage to her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in Stella Artois’ new spot, kicking off the brand’s “Pour it Forward” campaign to help end the global water crisis in partnership with Water.org.

The Super Bowl might be the one day of the year where TV viewers don’t want to take a bathroom break during the commercials.

Pepsi’s produced a lot of great commercials over the years — with celebrities like Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford and Michael Jackson — and its latest is as star-filled as ever.

The cola brand released an ad starring “I Like It” rapper Cardi B, “The Office” star Steve Carrell and entertainer Lil Jon. Pepsi proves it isn’t afraid to make fun of itself, playing off the classic question, “Is Pepsi OK?” and having Cardi respond with her “Okur” catchphrase.

Serena Williams’ Bumble ad, which she co-creative directed, is another winner. In it, the tennis star challenges women to make the first move, in not just relationships but in life.

“The world tells you to wait, that waiting is polite,” the Nike ambassador says. “But if I waited to be invited in, I never would’ve stood out. So make the first move.”

Another standout? Sarah Jessica Parker’s Stella Artois ad. The actress-turned-shoe-designer revives her “Sex and the City” counterpart Carrie Bradshaw for the spot, which shows her toasting alongside Jeff Bridges as his “The Big Lebowski” character.

Doritos also got a boost from some big names that both millennials and Gen Zers will recognize: Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys. The ad revisits the boy band’s “I Want It That Way” music video, which pictures the group clad in all white against a plane.



