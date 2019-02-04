The Sneakers Fans Wore to Super Bowl 53

Fans made sure they rocked some heat to watch Super Bowl 53 live in Atlanta tonight.

While crazy head-to-toe looks celebrating either the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams were scarce at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there were plenty of eye-catching sneakers on the feet of fans.

Some of the more noteworthy styles included sneakerhead favorites such as Air Jordan 11s, Air Jordan 6s, Adidas Yeezy Boost Wave Runner 700s, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, Nike Air Force 1 Mids, Nike Kyrie 4s and Nike Air Max 270s.

New England Patriots fans wearing the Air Jordan 6 (L) and Nike Kyrie 4 to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The Patriots defeated the Rams in a low scoring affair by a score of 13-3. The win gives quarterback Tom Brady (an Under Armour athlete) his sixth Super Bowl ring, the only player in NFL history to hit that mark.

