This Under Armour Sneaker Will Pay Tribute To All Of Steph Curry’s Past Doubters

Before he was recognized by many as the world’s greatest shooter in the sport of basketball, Golden State Warriors’ point guard Stephen Curry’s skills were always overlooked.

Standing at just 5-foot-7 while playing for his Queensway Christian College middle school in Charlotte, N.C., no one believed that Curry could accomplish basketball greatness this early, including an undefeated season while en route to securing three conference titles and three state playoff appearances while shattering scoring records as a freshman in the collegiate level in Davidson. Today, Curry is a three-time NBA Champion, a two-time league MVP, and the single-season record holder for threes made. To commemorate his NBA journey is the brand new UA Curry 6 “Underrated” dropping this Friday.

The lateral side of the Under Armour Curry 6 “Underrated.” CREDIT: Under Armour

Inspired by the retro Warriors’ jersey from Curry’s rookie season, the Curry’s latest signature sneaker dons a bold navy upper with a breathable knit design that’s paired with vibrant orange accents throughout. This shoe is the first-of-its-kind to feature a full-length HOVR cushioning midsole and a translucent outsole.

The medial side of the Under Armour Curry 6 “Underrated.” CREDIT: Under Armour

“2009 is where we started. We had the jerseys from back in the day. We wanted to tie in that part of Warrior history. Those were lonely days, winning maybe 23 games that year, but it reminds me of where we came from . . . this colorway is about humble beginnings” says Curry, as he reflects on his career.

The sole of the Under Armour Curry 6 “Underrated.” CREDIT: Under Armour

Already dropped exclusively at the SC30 x Oakland pop up shop located at 472 9th Street in downtown Oakland, fans not able to make it to the location can purchase the UA Curry 6 “Underrated” starting this Friday on underarmour.com for a retail price of $130.

