Stephen Curry’s ‘Moon Landing’ Sneakers Sell for Nearly $60K

Steph Curry dribbles the ball while clad in his "Moon Landing" sneakers.

Stephen Curry’s NASA-inspired sneakers don’t come cheap.

A pair of the NBA star’s Under Armour Curry 6 “Moon Landing” sneakers sold for $58,100 on eBay Jan. 13 after 113 bids were placed.

One of only two pairs ever made, the sneakers were auctioned off by Curry and Under Armour in partnership with eBay. The proceeds go to the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, with all funds supporting STEM education initiatives in San Francisco Bay Area schools through a collaboration with DonorsChoose.com.

Stephen Curry signing the Curry 6 “Moon Landing.” CREDIT: Courtesy image

The Golden State Warrior wore the sneakers during a Jan. 3 game against the Houston Rockets after jokingly questioning whether the moon landing was real during a December podcast. NASA responded with an invite to its lunar lab at Houston’s Johnson Space Center, which Curry plans to take up in March.

The sneakers feature a hand-painted gray moon graphic on the upper, with a tongue featuring the stars and stripes of the American flag. The toe features NASA’s recognizable blue and white logo.

A close-up look at the UA Curry 6 “Moon Landing.” CREDIT: Courtesy Image

The game-worn kicks — designed by sneaker customizer Mache — were signed by the 30-year-old point guard, making them a collector’s item worthy of the high selling price.

While the “Moon Landing” sneakers are unlikely to make another on-court appearance, the three-time NBA champ will continue to rock the Curry 6 — his latest signature shoe — throughout the ’18-’19 season.

This is not the first time Curry’s teamed up with eBay to do good: In a 2018 eBay for Charity auction, the Golden State star raised over $45,000.

