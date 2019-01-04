Stephen Curry Is Auctioning Off His NASA-Inspired Under Armour Sneakers to Benefit STEM

Less than a month ago, the Golden State Warriors’ point guard Stephen Curry jokingly made comments on a podcast about whether humans really ever landed on the moon, which quickly prompted NASA to respond with an invitation to tour the lunar lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Curry accepted the invite, though he won’t be able to make the trip to Houston until March.

With the visiting Houston Rockets in town for the game against the Warriors last night, Curry laced up a special NASA-inspired version of his recently unveiled Under Armour Curry 6, which has been dubbed the “Moon Landing” as a nod to the space agency. The shoe was created thanks to the help of top-of-the-line sneaker customizer Dan Gamache of Mache Customs. A gray moon graphic can be seen hand-painted on the uppers, with the tongue boasting the stars and stripes of the American flag. NASA’s logo can be found on the toe.

The game-worn kicks will be signed by Curry and auctioned off beginning this Sunday on eBay through the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation and Donorschoose.org to benefit the local STEM education programs in the Bay Area. STEM is the acronym for the curriculum based on educating students in four subjects: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Under Armour Curry 6 “Moon Landing” auction will run from Jan. 6 to 13. In other Curry-related news, the Under Armour Curry 6 just dropped, and you can pick them up at Underarmour.com.

