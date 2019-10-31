Stephen Curry Exits Warriors Game With Broken Hand

The Golden State Warriors playoff hopes suffered a big blow last night.

Stephen Curry, the team’s biggest star and the NBA’s highest paid player, exited the Warriors’ matchup against the Phoenix Suns with an injury.

At the time, viewers learned that Curry had exited with a left-wrist injury. Soon after, word came that the star had broken his left hand.

The next step will be a CT scan, which is meant to determine whether Curry needs to undergo surgery or will require a cast. Until the results come back, it’s unknown how long the athlete will be sidelined.

The six-time All-Star will miss at least a couple weeks, however — and the injury comes amid a dreary picture for Golden State. The Warriors are 1-3 on the season, with a competitive schedule in the month ahead. The team’s playoff hopes may suffer as its two-time MVP sits.

With a Warriors contract worth $40.2 million this year, Curry is the highest-salaried player in the NBA. He is also the best-known star on the Under Armour payroll — taking home more than $20 million from his work with the Baltimore-based athletic giant, according to Forbes.

In a 2017 cover story for FN, Curry discussed his high ambitions in the sneaker space.

“I want to have the best-selling shoe in the NBA. That’s something we’re working toward, and I think that’s very possible and attainable,” he said. “You want to see your name at the top of the list, and we’re all aware of where we fall when it comes to those metrics.”

