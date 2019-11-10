Stephen Curry’s Signature Sneaker Will Release in Playful ‘Sour Patch Kids’ Colorway

Stephen Curry’s signature shoe is coming out in a colorway that’s simultaneously sweet and sour.

The Under Armour Curry 7 is slated to release in a “Sour Patch Kids” colorway, announced the basketball star’s SC30 Inc. company yesterday.

The Curry 7 “Sour Patch Kids” shoes have an orange upper, with a candy-print lining and a white outsole.

The Curry 7 is the seventh and newest edition in Curry’s Under Armour signature shoe franchise. The silhouette dropped Nov. 1 and was debuted by the NBA star on the court this season.

The model boasts a leather, mesh and TPU upper, a decoupled heel to allow for stabilized motion and both shock-absorbing Hovr and energy-returning Micro G cushioning materials.

Although Curry had the chance to wear his kicks on the court this seasons, fans unfortunately won’t see him in action in his “Sour Patch Kids” shoes anytime soon. The Golden State Warrior suffered a broken left hand last month and was required to undergo surgery. The recuperation process will take at least three months.

In the meantime, the sneakers drop later this month, on Nov. 29. Details regarding pricing and point of sale have yet to be announced, but prior editions of the Curry 7 sold for $140. Fans should stay on the lookout for more information in the coming weeks.

