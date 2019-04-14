Steph Curry Sets NBA Playoff Record for Most Three-Pointers

The NBA playoffs just started, but Stephen Curry already secured a new place in the record books.

The Golden State Warrior broke the record for the most career playoff three-pointers last night in a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, pushing past long-time Boston Celtic Ray Allen.

The 31-year-old has scored 386 three-pointers in just 91 games — whereas it took Allen 171 games to notch 385 three-point buckets.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Curry wore two different shoes in Saturday’s game. He came on the court wearing a pair of fluorescent Under Armour Curry 6 sneakers in the “High Vis Yellow” colorway. In the fourth quarter, however, the six-time All-Star swapped his right shoe for the same style in an all-black colorway.

Curry has been signed to Under Armour since 2013, when he ditched Nike in favor of the Baltimore-based brand. He is one of the most recognizable athletes on the UA roster, frequently appearing at events to promote products for the company.

The Warriors soundly defeated the Clippers (121-104), largely due to Curry’s strong performance. The three-time NBA champion put up 38 points, making 8 of 12 three-point attempts while also securing 15 rebounds.

The next matchup in the five-game Warriors-Clippers series will be on April 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET; fans can tune in on TNT.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at FN’s cover shoot with Steph Curry.

