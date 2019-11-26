Stella McCartney’s Adidas Stan Smith Follow-Up Sneaker Pops With Rainbows + Stars

Last year, Stella McCartney became the first collaborator to create an Adidas Stan Smith sneaker that’s made entirely of vegan leather, but the fashion designer is looking to follow that up by releasing a new iteration next week.

McCartney confirmed her latest project with the Three Stripes earlier this week on Instagram with an image of the new kicks. Similar to its predecessor, the classic low-cut tennis shoes boast a white-based vegan leather upper, but it has been revamped with stars-inspired perforations on the sides along with McCartney’s signature. Rainbow laces and McCartney’s headshot printed on the tongue add a touch of color.

The shoes are set to be released on Dec. 2 at select retailers and on adidas.com. Retail pricing has yet to be unveiled.

Fans looking to pick up the latest Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith are urged to sign up on Stellamccartney.com to be notified the moment the shoes are released.

