Meet the Young Adidas Star Who Just Knocked Out Roger Federer in the Australian Open

Roger Federer (L) shakes hands with Stefanos Tsitsipas after being ousted at the Australian Open on Jan. 20.

Stefanos Tsitsipas just bested Roger Federer at the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old — who hails from Greece — entered the tournament as the No. 14 seed and is the youngest player ranked in the top 20 by the Association of Tennis Professionals. In the round of 16 at the Rod Laver Arena today, Tsitsipas defeated Federer in four sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas in disbelief after defeating Roger Federer at the Australian Open on Jan. 20. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

After Federer was victorious in the first set (7-6), Tsitsipas came back, winning three straight sets (7-6, 7-5, 7-6) against the Swiss tennis legend.

The up-and-comer has already been signed to Adidas for four years. He inked a deal with the three-stripes brand after the 2015 Australian Open. Prior to that, he was sponsored for clothing and shoes by Lotto Sports — a brand he worked with starting from age 8.

Federer’s long-time Nike deal came to an end in 2018. After wearing footwear and apparel from the Swoosh since 1994, the 20-time Grand Slam champion switched to Uniqlo at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his men’s singles fourth round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Jan. 20. CREDIT: DAVID CROSLING/Shutterstock

Since Uniqlo doesn’t make sneakers, Federer is continuing to sport Nike tennis shoes for his matches.

Although Federer’s out at the Australian Open, his defeat didn’t come due to lack of crowd support.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour was spotted cheering for the star today. Wintour — who took Federer, a long-time pal, on a tour through the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute this summer — wore a swirly printed dress and her signature dark shades.

Anna Wintour tuning into Roger Federer’s Australian Open match. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Federer’s wife, Mirka, who cheered him alongside one of the couple’s 9-year-old twin daughters.

Mirka Federer (L). CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

