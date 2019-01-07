Bot Attacks Shut Down the Staple x Nike ‘Panda Pigeon’ Dunk SB Pre-Sale

Thanks to bots, sneaker fans will have to wait a bit longer for a shot at buying the Staple x Nike Dunk SB Low “Panda Pigeon.”

Mobile e-commerce content app NTWRK confirmed on social media that “malicious bot attacks” caused its exclusive preorder shutdown, which was supposed to happen yesterday at 8 p.m. ET.

“Due to malicious bot attacks tonight’s episode of NTWRK has been postponed until further notice. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the company wrote in an Instagram post.

NTWRK did not confirm when the pre-sale will be rescheduled.

Jeff Staple, the sneaker’s designer, shared his full rollout plan for the “Panda Pigeon” release via Instagram on Saturday. After the now canceled NTWRK pre-order Saturday (which would ship to customers Jan. 15), the shoes are scheduled to release in Shanghai on Saturday, skate shops on Sunday, the SNKRS app on Jan. 15, Staplepigeon.com on Jan. 24 and at Extra Butter on Jan. 25.

The designer also confirmed the Nike x Staple apparel and special wood box packaging are exclusive to the drops on Staplepigeon.com and at Extra Butter.

More images of the limited-edition sneaker surfaced today via @j23app on Twitter,

Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low "Panda Pigeon" official images pic.twitter.com/W2LKCbjy9j — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) January 7, 2019

