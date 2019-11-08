Stadium Goods and Watches of Switzerland Showcase Hype Culture Through an Exhibit of Rare Sneakers and Watches

A look at the Stadium Goods x Watches of Switzerland "Sneaker Time" exhibit.

A new Stadium Goods partnership will merge the worlds of sneakers and watches.

The company announced today that it has teamed up with U.K. retailer Watches of Switzerland for the “Sneaker Time” exhibition in New York City, which is open now and will remain open until Dec 2. The exhibit can be seen in the lower level of the watch retailer’s New York City flagship store.

“Sneaker Time,” according to Stadium Goods, was designed to bring together “the obsessive culture of collectability and rarity through 15 inspired combinations of unique timepieces and rare sneakers” and “how timepiece collecting fits into ‘hype’ culture and how the sneaker marketplace mirrors that of the watch industry.” The sneakers and watches were paired based on characteristics such as design details, origin stories, materiality, craftsmanship and history.

Some of the sneaker and watch pairings include the Armin Strom Skeleton Pure “Sneaker Time” Edition paired with Kaws x Air Jordan 4, the Bremont Martin Baker MBIII 10th Anniversary paired with the Supreme x Air Jordan 5 and the Ulysse Nardin Freak X Black Marquetry paired with the Balenciaga Track.2.

Stadium Goods isn’t foreign to headline-grabbing atypical partnerships. In July, the the secondary marketplace giant partnered with Sotheby’s to auction off a collection of 100 rare and coveted sneakers. The lineup included the ultra rare 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe.”

