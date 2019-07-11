100 of the Rarest Sneakers Are Up for Auction, Including a Pair of Nikes Valued at $110K

Famed auction house Sotheby’s has officially announced its partnership with one of the most popular global sneaker and streetwear marketplaces, Stadium Goods. The companies are auctioning 100 of the most coveted sneakers ever made. Now through July 23, the online-only “Ultimate Sneaker Collection” auction is open for bidding on Sotheby’s website.

Among the options, the selection includes the 2011 and 2016 versions of the Nike Air Mag that made an appearance in the “Back to the Future Part II” film, the Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, Nike Air Yeezys, and five pairs of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 made exclusively for the friends and family of the mega rap star, including one colorway that was seen on Kylie Jenner.

This shopping experience won’t just be limited to some of the newer releases either. Included in the auction is an original sample of the Nike Moon shoes, which is one of the rarest sneakers in existence, with only 12 pairs ever created for the runners in the 1972 Olympics Trials; they are valued at $110,000 to $160,000.

Additionally, fans can also check out all the pieces from the sneaker auction at Sotheby’s New York gallery located on 1334 York Ave. in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

