Stadium Goods Announces a New Chicago Store Is Opening in Spring 2020

For the past five years, Stadium Goods have served as a premier destination for sneaker fans located in the heart of New York City’s Soho district, but it looks like the popular sneaker shop is expanding its U.S. storefronts to the midwest with the announcement of a new store opening in Chicago coming in 2020.

According to Stadium Goods’ official Instagram account, the newest location is expected to open its doors sometime during 2020’s Spring season. Included in the post is the photo of what’s expected to be the newest location featuring a black storefront with a large Stadium Goods branding plastered across the top of its door.

While additional details have yet to be officially revealed, according to reports by Built in Chicago, the new location will house a two-story, 6,000-square-foot space near the north end of Michigan Avenue and will be more geared towards apparel, but fans can still expect its to be stocked with a large amount of footwear.

In related news, London-based e-commerce company Farfetch acquired Stadium Goods for $250 million last year and since then, both have focused on expansion by continuing to evolve their online presence.

