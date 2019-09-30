Spongebob Squarepants’ Pineapple House Inspires Nike’s Next Kyrie Sneaker

Nike and Kyrie Irving aren’t done collaborating with Nickelodeon’s hit show “SpongeBob SquarePants” just yet.

Thanks to @J23app on Instagram, new images of a never-before-seen Kyrie 5 have surfaced, and it appears to draw inspiration from the show’s iconic landmark — SpongeBob’s Pineapple House.

Easily one of the boldest styles in the capsule, the upper captures the essence of Spongebob’s residence with the pineapple-inspired graphic printed onto mesh material, including a leafy green lacing shroud at the midfoot and the door hinge embroidered onto the heel counter. Additional details include the Swoosh branding on the side resembling the house’s windows along with the character’s face printed onto the insole. Capping off the look is a speckled midsole and a white rubber outsole.

According to Foot Locker’s release calendar, the latest SpongeBob Squarepants x Nike Kyrie 5 “Pineapple House” is due out on Oct. 24 for a retail price of $130.

The SpongeBob x Nike Kyrie collab first kicked off in July that featured five special colorways of Irving’s signature Nike Basketball models including the Kyrie 5 and the Kyrie 2 Low that were inspired by some of the fan-favorite characters like SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs, and Sandy Cheeks.

