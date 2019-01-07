Spike Lee Hits the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in Custom Gold Air Jordans

Last night, the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards honored the best talent in both film and television. Among the talented group was filmmaker Spike Lee, who was gifted a pair of gold kicks from Jordan Brand specially made for the special occasion.

Lee took to Instagram to preview a customized pair of Air Jordans inspired by his latest comedy-drama film “BlacKkKlansman.” Designed by legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, the mid-top style sports an all-gold upper that’s also seen on the tongue and laces. Additional details include a side-zipper with two different branding on the heel, which includes the Jumpman logo on the left and Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks production company’s crest on the right.

The decorated kicks were adorned with slogans on the midsole: “Truth to Power,” “Speak on It” and “Resist.” The sneakers are likely a one-of-one, made exclusively for Lee, which means the likelihood of a formal release is low.

Lee’s long history with Jordan Brand dates all the way back to the late ’80s when he played the fictional character Mars Blackmon in the movie “She’s Gotta Have It.” And in later Nike Air Jordans commercials, he’s seen most famously saying the catchphrase, “It’s gotta be the shoes.”

Lee was nominated for Best Director and the “BlacKkKlansman” was up for Best Drama at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

